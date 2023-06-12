EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:17, 12 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, June 12, the weather without precipitations, while the country’s north, east, southeast, and south are forecast to observe occasional rains and thunderstorms, hail, and squalls, Kazinform reports.

    High wind, dust storms, and fog are in store throughout Kazakhstan.

    The baking weather is expected to grip the most of Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau and Kostanay regions.

    The fire threat remains extreme across Turkistan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Abaoi, Zhetusy, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Ulytau, Karaganda, and Almaty regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!