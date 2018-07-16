Scorching heat to blanket S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sweltering heat is set to blanket southern, southwestern and western Kazakhstan for next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Mercury will rise above 40-43°C after air masses from Asia will descend on those parts of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet revealed in a statement.



Cool and moist air masses in eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan will bring occasional showers with thunderstorms.



Weather without precipitation is forecast for northern regions of the country.