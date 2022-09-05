Scorching heat to grip 8 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thundershowers are expected today, September 5, in the most part of Kazakhstan accompanied by high wind, and dust storms locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Fire threat remains extremely high in most parts of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Ulytau, Abai regions, while fire threat remains high in Kostanay region locally.

Zhetysu, Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe regions are to brace for scorching heat.