Scorching heat to grip Kazakhstan Jul 26

Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm is forecast today in most parts of Kazakhstan. Hail and squally wind are predicted as well. Northern and northwestern regions will see heavy downpours, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, heatwave will grip Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkistan, Zhetysu, Abai, Ulytau regions, south of Karaganda region and Pavlodar region in the daytime.

Northern, central areas of Almaty region, north, south and center of Zhetysu region, desert areas of Turkistan region as well as west of Zhambyl region will experience scorching heat.

Fire threat is reported to be high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions, west and south of Atyrau region, south of West Kazakhstan region, northwest of Karaganda region, northwest and southeast of Zhambyl region, west and south of Almaty region, southwest and south of Aktobe region, south of East Kazakhstan region, center of Abai region, and south of Ulytau region.

Extremely high fire hazard persists in Mangistau region, east of Atyrau region, south of Kostanay region, south and desert areas of Turkistan region, and center and south of Kyzylorda region.