    07:10, 31 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Scorching heat to grip Kazakhstan May 31

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the last spring day most of Kazakhstan is set to face rains and thunderstorms while the south is expected to enjoy clear weather. High wind, dust storms, and fog are predicted locally, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    The scorching heat is forecast to grip today the most of Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, and Kostanay regions.

    Fire threat remains high in Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Atyrau, Karaganda, Ulytau, Abai, and Aktobe regions.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
