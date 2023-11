Scorching heat to grip Kazakhstan Mon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather bringing rains, thunderstorms and hail is expected to grip Kazakhstan today, July 10. High wind is expected locally, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau regions are set to face scorching heat.

Fire threat remains high in most Zhetysu, Akmola, Abai, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Aktobe regions.