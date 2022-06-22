EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:23, 22 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Scorching heat to grip Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fervent heat will scorch parts of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstani meteorologists, inclement weather accompanied by scattered showers, squall, stiff wind, and hail will persist in most regions of the country. Heavy downpour is expected in the southeast, northwest, and north of Kazakhstan on June 23-25.

    Unlike most of Kazakhstan, southern parts of Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions will see temperature climbing to +40°C on June 23-25.

    Mets warn temperature will soar as high as +45°C in southern parts of Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions on June 24-25.

    Mercury is forecast to rise to +43°C in the south of Zhambyl region on June 25.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!