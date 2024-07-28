Scorching heat to grip Kazakhstan’s 3 largest cities in nearest days

Kazhydromet has issued weather forecast reports for three largest cities of Kazakhstan – Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.

Astana

July 28: partly cloudy, rain at night and in the morning, thunderstorm, wind speed 3-8 meters per second at night, 9-14 meters per second in the daytime, +13+15°C at night, 22+24°C during daylight hours.

July 29: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 9-14 meters per second, +10+15°C at night, +24+26°C in the daytime.

July 30: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 9-14 meters per second, +10+12°C at night, +26+28°C in the daytime.

Almaty:

July 28: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 3-8 meters per second, +24+26°C at night, +36+38°C in the daytime.

July 29: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 3-8 meters per second, +23+25°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime.

July 30: partly cloudy, no precipitation, intermittent rain in the daytime, thunderstorm, wind speed 9-14 meters per second, sometimes gusting to 15 meters per second, 23+25°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime.

Shymkent:

July 28-30: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 5-10 meters per second, daytime temperatures at +20+22°C, nighttime temperatures at +35+37°C.