Scorching heat to grip most of Kazakhstan Aug 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet has put 10 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

High fire hazard is to persist in places in Mangistau region at daytime on August 2.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for local northeast wind at 15-20mps with dust tides during the day on August 2. Temperature will stand at 42 degrees Celsius at daytime. High fire hazard will persist. 41 degrees Celsius heat wave is expected in Kyzylorda city during the day.

Occasional thunderstorm is to batter Akmola region on August 2. Northwesterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps here and there is forecast.

The mercury will go up as high as 41 degrees Celsius in places in West Kazakhstan region in the afternoon. High fire hazard is to persist.

Kostanay region is to see thunderstorm hit locally at night and in the morning on August 2. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps here and there is predicted. The region’s southern section is to expect temperature to reach up to 36 degrees Celsius during the day. High fire hazard will persist in the south of the region.

Zhambyl region’s mountainous and sub-mountainous areas are to brace for thunderstorm and hail at daytime on August 2-4. Dust tides are to sweep through the region locally. Northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps here and there. The greater part of the region is to see 40 degrees Celsius heat wave and high fire hazard. Taraz city is to expect northeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps in the afternoon on August 2-4. The city is to brace for extreme temperatures with the mercury going up as high as 38 degrees Celsius at daytime on August 3-4.

The mercury will go up as high as 36 degrees Celsius in places in Karaganda region in the afternoon on August 2. Northwesterly wind turning northeastward, blowing 15-20mps here and there on August 2, is predicted. High fire hazard will persist locally. Zhezkazgan city is to brace for 36 degrees Celsius heat.

Turkestan region is to brace for extreme temperatures with the mercury going up as high as 40 degrees Celsius at daytime on August 2. 15-20mps northeasterly wind and dust storm are predicted locally. High fire hazard is to persist in places. Shymkent and Turkestan cities are to see northeasterly wind, gusting up to 15-20mps, in the morning and afternoon on August 2.

Occasional thunderstorm is to batter North Kazakhstan region at night on August 2. Fog is to coat in places at night and in the morning. Northwesterly wind blowing 15-20mps here and there is expected at daytime. Petropavlovsk city is to brace for fog at night and in the morning. Northwesterly wind is predicted to gust up to 15-20mps at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to expect in places thunderstorm as well as northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during thunderstorm. Temperature is to stand at 35 degrees Celsius locally during the day. Pavlodar city is to brace for thunderstorm and northwesterly wind gusting up to 18mps during thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon on August 2.