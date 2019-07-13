Scorching heat to grip most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Due to an anticyclone dominating over the territory of Kazakhstan, the country will face weather mainly without precipitation on Saturday, July 13. Only the west and east of the country will be doused by showers accompanied by thunderstorms, squall and hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Mangistau, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.



Chances of hail and squall will be high in West Kazakhstan region.



Fervent heat will grip Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, parts of North Kazakhstan regions. Meteorologists predict that the heat will be unbearable in Kyzylorda, Aktobe, parts of Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Almaty, Turkestan, parts of Aktobe Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.