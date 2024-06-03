Scorching heat to grip south and west of Kazakhstan

Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan on June 4-6, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Unsteady weather will set the tone throughout Kazakhstan causing rains and thunderstorms, hail and high wind to the country’s north and northwest.

Air temperature will rise gradually in most of Kazakhstan. Mercury will reach as high as 30-39 degrees Celsius in the west, 25-25 degrees in the northwest, 23-20 degrees in the north, and 25-33 degrees in the central part and east of Kazakhstan. Heat indexes will soar to 35-40 degrees in the south, 28-35 degrees in the southeast, it said in a statement.