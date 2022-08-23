Scorching heat to grip south and west of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The northwestern cyclone is set to tone in the greater part of Kazakhstan on August 23, Kazhydromet reports.





Thundershowers are forecast for the country’s northwest, east, and southeast. High wind and fog are in a store locally. Ground frosts are to persist in the night in the north and east of Kazakhstan with the mercury dropping to 2 degrees Celsius.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions. Atyrau region is to brace for high heat today.