Scorching heat to linger in some parts of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will rule the day across Kazakhstan today, July 19, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Occasional showers and hail are expected countrywide. Only northern and central Kazakhstan will see no precipitation.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.



Dust storm may blanket Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.



Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan region.



Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.



Sweltering heat is forecast to grip Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, parts of Turkestan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Zhambyl regions.