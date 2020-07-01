Scorching heat to roast N Kazakhstan in July

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict July will be characterized by average temperatures hovering 19-21 degrees Celsius in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region is forecast to bask in warmth with 16-21 degrees Celsius at nighttime and 27-32 degrees Celsius at daytime in the first decade of July. Temperature is predicted to fall to 7-12 degrees Celsius at night and to 15-20 degrees Celsius at daytime in the middle of the first decade. Higher temperature is expected in the end of the first 10 days of July.

July's second decade will be warm, with 26-31 degrees Celsius in the afternoons and 12-17 degrees Celsius in the evenings. In the middle of the 2nd decade, cooler weather is expected with temperatures of 20-25 degrees Celsius at daytime and 8-13 degrees Celsius at night. The second decade's end is to drive the mercury up.

The third decade of July is to be exposed to low temperatures of 7-12 degrees Celsius at night and 20-25 degrees Celsius at daytime. In the mid of the 3rd decade, the whole of North Kazakhstan region is forecast to bask in the heat wave, driving the mercury up to 32-37 degrees Celsius in the afternoons and 18-23 at night. The third decade's end is to experience fall in temperature to 13-18 degrees Celsius at night and to 27-32 at daytime.

Rainfall within the norm is expected in July in North Kazakhstan region with spots of rain, hail and wind gusting at 15-20 mps.