Scorching heat to torment N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Scorching heat is forecast for North Kazakhstan region in two upcoming days, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service agency, mercury will climb to +30,+35°C in North Kazakhstan region on June 29. It will get even hotter on Wednesday (June 30) as temperature will rise as high as +33, +38°C.

Weather without precipitation is expected in the region on June 29. Wind will gust up to 9-14 mps.