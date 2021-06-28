EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:32, 28 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Scorching heat to torment N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Scorching heat is forecast for North Kazakhstan region in two upcoming days, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service agency, mercury will climb to +30,+35°C in North Kazakhstan region on June 29. It will get even hotter on Wednesday (June 30) as temperature will rise as high as +33, +38°C.

    Weather without precipitation is expected in the region on June 29. Wind will gust up to 9-14 mps.


