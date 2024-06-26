EN
    11:58, 26 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Scorching heatwave to bake Turkistan region, mercury to soar to +45+46°C

    Heatwave
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    A scorching heatwave will grip Turkistan region with the mercury rising as high as +45+46°C on June 27-30, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Mets urge people to stay home during the day to prevent heat-related sicknesses, wear sunblock and stay hydrated.

    Occasional rains are forecast for the mountainous districts, it said in a statement.

    Seek immediate medical assistance if the skin grows red and hot, or if fever, muscle cramps, nausea, or vomiting appear.

    The authorities declare the fire danger level 5 due to the approaching heatwave.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
