EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:15, 31 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Scorching weather to batter Kazakhstan Sun

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Scorching weather is set to persist across the most parts of Kazakhstan today, Kazhydromet reports.

    Occasional thundershowers are expected locally with wind and dust storm predicted in the country’s south and southeast.

    High wind is forecast to sweep through Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Ayrau, Aktobe, Kostanay regions. Thundershowers are to strike Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

    Mangistau region is to face thunderstorms, dust storms and strong wind.

    Fervent heat is to batter Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Turkestan, Karaganda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay regions.

    Fire threat remains high in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Zhambyl regions.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!