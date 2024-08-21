Scotland sees increase in drug-related deaths

Scotland has experienced a rise in drug-related deaths, with new data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) revealing a total of 1,172 deaths due to drug misuse in 2023, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

This marks an increase of 121 deaths, or 12%, compared to the previous year. Despite the increase, this is still the second-lowest number of drug-related deaths since 2017, with 2022 recording the lowest at 1,051 deaths. The peak was in 2020, when 1,339 people died due to drug misuse.

Scotland continues to have the highest drug death rate in Europe, with 277 deaths per million people aged 15-64. This rate is nearly three times higher than Ireland, the next most affected country.

In response to the ongoing crisis, Scotland approved plans last year for the UK's first safer drug consumption facility, set to open on October 21 at Hunter Street Health Centre in Glasgow. This pilot program, backed by the Scottish government, aims to reduce harm by allowing users to consume their drugs under the supervision of trained health professionals.

Scotland's Health Secretary, Neil Gray, acknowledged the deeply concerning rise in drug-related deaths and emphasised the government's commitment to addressing the crisis.

The Scottish government is implementing a £250 million National Mission on drugs, which includes opening safer drug consumption facilities, improving access to residential rehabilitation, and rolling out medication-assisted treatment standards to provide quicker support and treatment.

Gray also highlighted the growing threat of super-strong synthetic opioids, which are contributing to an increasingly toxic and unpredictable drug supply in Scotland. He stressed that while progress has been made, efforts will be intensified to combat this escalating crisis.