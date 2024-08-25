Scotland to introduce tourist tax for Kazakh visitors

Kazakh tourists visiting Edinburgh will soon have to pay a tourist tax, as the Scottish capital is set to become the first city in the UK to implement such a levy, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The tax, which has been approved by city councillors, will charge visitors £2 per night for their accommodation, excluding campsites. This move follows in the footsteps of European cities like Paris and Barcelona, which already have similar levies in place.

The transient visitor levy is expected to generate between £11.6 million and £14.6 million annually. The funds raised will be reinvested into the city, enhancing its infrastructure and services for both residents and tourists.

A recent public consultation revealed strong support for the tax, with 51% of accommodation providers and 91% of residents in favour.

Despite this, the proposal has faced opposition from organisations like UK Hospitality (UKH), which argues that the tax could harm Scotland’s price competitiveness. UKH estimates that the tax could have an annual negative economic impact of £175 million to £200 million across Scotland, with Edinburgh bearing a significant portion of this cost.

The Conservative group in the council attempted to amend the motion, expressing concerns about how the additional funds would be allocated and the potential impact on future resources. However, the council voted in favour of the tax, with 43 votes supporting the motion and 15 opposing it.

Council leader Adam McVey emphasised that the tourist tax is intended to supplement existing revenues and will be locally managed. He noted that Edinburgh has led the national debate on this issue and expects the tax to bring substantial benefits to the city.

The Scottish government has already signalled its intent to legislate, allowing local authorities to introduce a tourist tax on hotel stays, with Edinburgh likely to be the first to implement the measure. Kazakh tourists, along with other international visitors, should prepare for this additional charge when planning their trips to the historic city.