Scottish business interested in coop with Atyrau companies

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A delegation of businessmen from Scotland arrived in Atyrau to debate cooperation between Aberdeen and Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

"Having studied potential of two regions, I see two ways for the development of our cooperation. First of all, it is trade. We may offer you our technologies in the spheres of IT, agriculture, and industry," Councillor at Aberdeen City Council John Reynolds told the meeting.



"I see that your companies may offer us good products and services. As for tourism, the region has great potential," he added.







Atyrau businessmen also shared their views on cooperation with Scotland. They noted readiness to cooperate in various economic sectors, if foreign companies support them.



Following the talks, the parties agreed on close bilateral cooperation in tourism, trade and public procurements.