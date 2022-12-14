Screenings of Kazakh films held in India
The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan to India in collaboration with Marwah Studios Complex with the support of Kazakhfilm JSC named after Shaken Aimanov.
The Forum of Kazakh-Indian cinema and culture gathered more than 300 spectators, among whom were representatives of the diplomatic corps, Indian cinematography artists, young and aspiring cinematographers, as well as our compatriots.
During the event, the work of Abai Kunanbayuly «Words of Edification» translated into Hindi, as well as information materials about Kazakhstan were also distributed among the guests of the Forum.
In addition, in the city of Hyderabad (Telangana state), a screening of the picture of the famous Kazakh director Akan Satayev «Zhauzhurek Myn Bala», showing the liberation war of the Kazakh people against Dzhungars, took place.