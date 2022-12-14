Screenings of Kazakh films held in India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - As part of the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and India, a film screening of the feature film «Baluan Sholak» directed by Nurgeldi Sadygulov took place at the popular Indian entertainment industry center – «Marwah Studios Complex» (Noida, Uttar Pradesh), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan to India in collaboration with Marwah Studios Complex with the support of Kazakhfilm JSC named after Shaken Aimanov.

The Forum of Kazakh-Indian cinema and culture gathered more than 300 spectators, among whom were representatives of the diplomatic corps, Indian cinematography artists, young and aspiring cinematographers, as well as our compatriots.

During the event, the work of Abai Kunanbayuly «Words of Edification» translated into Hindi, as well as information materials about Kazakhstan were also distributed among the guests of the Forum.

In addition, in the city of Hyderabad (Telangana state), a screening of the picture of the famous Kazakh director Akan Satayev «Zhauzhurek Myn Bala», showing the liberation war of the Kazakh people against Dzhungars, took place.