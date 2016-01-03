EN
    14:53, 03 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Sea Ghost: New Russian submarine is stealthier than a ‘black hole&#39;

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's newest silent submarine is even stealthier than its sneaky predecessor.

    The stealth capabilities of Russia's new Lada-class diesel-electric submarines far exceed those of their predecessors, Admiraty Shipyard's CEO Alexander Buzakov told the Russian press.

    According to Buzakov, the new vessels are even stealthier than Russian Kilo-class submarines, thought to be one of the quietest diesel-electric submarine classes in the world and dubbed "black holes" for their ability to "disappear" from sonars.
    The new submarines are able to maintain such a low profile thanks to a clever implementation of a next-generation anti-reflective acoustic coating and a new improved hydro-acoustic system, Buzakov said.
    He also added that during the new submarines' construction and design process, the development team managed to gather a lot of valuable data which, among other things, allowed them to significantly improve the Kilo-class submarines as well.
    The Lada-class submarines are designed to defend coastlines against ships and other submarines, gather intelligence, provide surveillance and reconnaissance missions, and act as a mother ship for special forces. With its new air-independent propulsion plant, a Lada submarine can remain submerged for as many as 25 days. With its vast array of weapon systems, the Lada is also world's first non-nuclear submarine to be equipped with specialized launchers for cruise missiles, Sputniknews.com reports.

