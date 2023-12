ARALSK. KAZINFORM The search continues for two missing fishermen who disappeared three days ago in the Aral Sea in Kyzylorda regon, Kazinform reports.

Two men aged 25 and 26 work at the Bakhyt farm. They headed out for fishing at section #16 and went missing as the strong wind arose and weather drastically changed. It is the first case reported this year.

30 boats joined the rescue operation this morning.