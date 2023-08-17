Search for 5 workers of burning coal mine in Karaganda rgn continues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Search for five workers of the burning Kazakhstanskaya coal mine in Karaganda region continues, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As of 4:40 pm, the search for five workers who had not been evacuated from the mine continued. Five out of the 12 units situated in the mine are engaged in the search, which is impeded by heavy smoke from mine workings,» said Sergei Ogai, deputy executive director for mining at ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

Notably, the fire broke out on a conveyer band of JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau Coal Division’s Kazakhstanskaya coal mine at 10:05 am today. Out of the 227 workers, 222 were evacuated through a boundary shaft of the mine.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Earlier it was reported that two of the miners evacuated from the burning Kazakhstanskaya coal mine are under treatment for severe carbon monoxide poisoning at the Makazhanov clinic.