Search for 7 yo missing boy continues for 12th day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Rescue crews have not yet found the seven-year-old boy who went missing on July 14 in Almaty region.



110 people, including police, soldiers with three search dogs, rescuers, shepherds and volunteers are combing the highlands, the emergency situations committee of the Interior Ministry said.



"All they do everything possible to find the boy safe and sound. The search efforts will continue until the missing boy is found," commiitee's official representative Ruslan Imankulov said.



"We all hope for the best. There are many cases when children who went missing in jungles or forests managed to survive in wilderness," head of the internal affairs department press service Sergei Neznayev stressed.