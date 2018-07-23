Search for 7yo Almaty boy enters 10th day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM "The helicopter has joined the search for the missing 7-year-old boy last seen on July 14 in the Almaty region.

It's been circling above the highlands since 10:10 a.m. Unfortunately, rescue efforts come up empty so far. The search continues for the 10th day," official representative of the Kazakh emergency situations committee Ruslan Imankulov said.



As earlier reported, a group of children headed to the Kishi saz pastures above the Yntymak village on July 14. The youngest boy, born in 2011, a native of Almaty, reportedly went lost in the mountains.