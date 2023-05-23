EN
    Search for Australian tourist missing in Almaty mountains continues

    Photo: instagram.com/bildredaktory
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Нerd Jake Michael of Australia, born in 1995, went missing in the mountains of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    In a post on Instagram volunteers said Нerd Jake Michael left the hostel situated on Kazybek Str., 22 on May 21 and went to the Big Almaty Lake.

    On May 22 at 10:25 p.m. the rescuers and volunteers began the search for the missing tourist. The rescuers also deploy a drone to find the missing man.


