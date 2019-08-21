EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:26, 21 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Search for Kazakh climbers trapped in Tien Shan halted for bad weather

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy snowfall made it impossible to search for the Kazakh climbers trapped in snowdrift in the Tien Shan Mountains, Official Spokesperson of the MIA Emergencies Committee Nursultan Nurakhmetov says, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, due to the continuous heavy snowfall and nighttime approaching, the search and rescue operation has been halted. The Emergencies Committee’s helicopter with an army climbing team onboard will depart on Thursday, August 22, if weather permits, he added.



    Tags:
    Incidents Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!