Search for Kazakh climbers trapped in Tien Shan halted for bad weather

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy snowfall made it impossible to search for the Kazakh climbers trapped in snowdrift in the Tien Shan Mountains, Official Spokesperson of the MIA Emergencies Committee Nursultan Nurakhmetov says, Kazinform reports.

In his words, due to the continuous heavy snowfall and nighttime approaching, the search and rescue operation has been halted. The Emergencies Committee’s helicopter with an army climbing team onboard will depart on Thursday, August 22, if weather permits, he added.







