Search for Malaysian MH370 aircraft to be suspended: official

PUTRAJAYA. KAZINFORM Government of Malaysia, Australia and China announced on Friday that search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 would be suspended upon completion of the current search area.

Flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014 enroute from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board, most of them being Chinese nationals. A joint search effort has not yet found the main body of the aircraft in the south Indian Ocean, where it has presumably ended its journey.

Source: China Daily