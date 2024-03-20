Search for missing 3yo girl continues in Almaty region

Search for the missing three-year-old continues in Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As earlier reported, drones and a helicopter were deployed for the search of a three-year-old girl who went missing near the lake not far from the village of Kush in Almaty region.

The girl’s mother, 40, called police on March 17 at 09:30 pm to help find her missing daughter. The little girl, born in 2021, was left alone and unattended at home. The child left home at 04:30 pm. and hasn’t returned yet.

A special search team was set up immediately. 50 staff employees of the police department, 50 inspectors of the Special Rapid Deployment Force, 80 soldiers of the National Guard, over 40 workers of the emergency department, locals and volunteers joined search operations.

Search operations for the missing girl continue with divers and canine teams engaged.