Search for missing 7yo boy enters Day 13

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The search for missing Yernur Sadvakas, the seven-year old boy, enters day 13.



The rescuers have increased their search radius up to 25 km stretching thus to the border with Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"There are no results yet. One of the rescuer crews sets to move today eastwards, while the other goes westwards. All the holes and gorges on their way will be checked. Police, rescuers and volunteers continue their search efforts combing the highlands. One of the crews will move towards Kyrgyzstan to find the missing boy alive," head of the Almaty region internal affairs department Sergei Neznayev said.



About 100 people help with rescue efforts. As earlier reported, the boy, born in 2011, was last seen on July 14 in the Kishi Saz summer pastures in Almaty region.



