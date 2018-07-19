EN
    13:37, 19 July 2018

    Search for missing boy enters sixth day

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM More than 100 people are now in the sixth day of search operations for a seven-year-old boy went missing in Almaty region, Kazinform reports. 

    They have already combed the surroundings in a radius of 22 km, the Almaty region internal affairs department reports.

    As earlier reported, Yernur Sadvakas, born in 2011, went missing in the Kishi saz pasture, southwards Yntymak village. He was last seen on July 14 at 08:30 p.m. in the highlands of Almaty region.

