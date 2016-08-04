EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:00, 04 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Search for missing Kazakhstani tourist in Georgia underway

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia searches for missing in Georgia Kazakhstani tourist Sergei Trofimov, head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhainakov told to a Kazinform correspondent.

    A friend of the missing tourist, Anuar Duisenbinov, informed the police that his friend went missing. He told that he had not contacted him since July 23. He traveled through Kazakhstan and Russia. On July 6, he arrived in Georgia.

    As Anuar Duisenbinov informed, Sergei was last seen in Ushguli on July 22-23.  

    As Anuar Zhainakov informed, the Georgian police are searching for the missing tourist. Kazakhstani diplomats also control the situation and stay in touch with the law enforcement bodies of Georgia.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Georgia Incidents Accidents News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!