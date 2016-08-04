Search for missing Kazakhstani tourist in Georgia underway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia searches for missing in Georgia Kazakhstani tourist Sergei Trofimov, head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhainakov told to a Kazinform correspondent.

A friend of the missing tourist, Anuar Duisenbinov, informed the police that his friend went missing. He told that he had not contacted him since July 23. He traveled through Kazakhstan and Russia. On July 6, he arrived in Georgia.

As Anuar Duisenbinov informed, Sergei was last seen in Ushguli on July 22-23.

As Anuar Zhainakov informed, the Georgian police are searching for the missing tourist. Kazakhstani diplomats also control the situation and stay in touch with the law enforcement bodies of Georgia.