EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:43, 15 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Search for missing rescuer still on in E Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Search for a rescuer who allegedly drowned during a rescue operation is still underway in East Kazakhstan region.

    The rescuer of East Kazakhstan airmobile rescue squad reportedly drowned during a search operation in Kurchumskiy district of East Kazakhstan region on Sunday evening. The air boat the rescuer was in capsized on the Kalzhyr River near Karoi village and he went missing.

    "Emergency rescue services and lifeboats were dispatched to the scene," Ruslan Imankulov, spokesperson of the Emergencies Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry, said.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!