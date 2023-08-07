EN
    20:00, 07 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Search for missing tourist in Almaty mountains continues

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Search for a tourist who went missing in the mountains of Almaty entered its second day, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.

    The 39-year-old tourist failed to return from a solo climbing to the Shymbulak-Bogdanovich glacier-Abai peak in the evening on August 5.

    Over 30 staff members of the emergency situations department, rescue service volunteers, alpinism federation representatives, and canine teams joined search operations. Two drones were also deployed to help locate the missing tourist.


