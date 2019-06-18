Search operation continues as death toll rises to 13 in China earthquake

CHENGDU. KAZINFORM Thirteen people died and nearly 200 were injured as of 4 p.m. Tuesday after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit southwest China's Sichuan Province Monday night, local authorities said at a press conference.

The earthquake hit Changning County of Yibin at 10:55 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time). The epicenter, with a depth of 16 km, was monitored at 28.34 degrees north latitude and 104.90 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center, Xinhua reports.

Rescuers said nine people died in Changning and four more in neighboring Gongxian County. Most of the deaths were caused by damaged houses, according to the press conference held by the city government of Yibin.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 200 people were injured. The quake affected more than 142,000 people and 8,447 people were evacuated in quake-hit areas. It also toppled down 73 houses and severely damaged 19 others.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has activated an emergency response and sent a working team to the stricken areas to provide guidance in rescue and disaster relief.

The ministry and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration have dispatched 5,000 tents, 10,000 folding beds and 20,000 quilts to the quake-hit areas.

The first team of nine medical experts has set off for the quake-hit region while the second team stands by, according to the National Health Commission.

Team members are experts in critical care, orthopedics, psychology, epidemic control and sanitation from leading hospitals in Beijing and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three national medical emergency teams have been on call while three local medical teams of about 50 members have reached the quake-hit region.

Relief materials from the Red Cross Society of China are on the way, including tents, quilts and coats, as well as several search and rescue teams.

