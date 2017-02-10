Sec of State: Abibullayev violated public service ethics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has commented on the decision to impose disciplinary penalty on Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Poland Altay Abibullayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The violation of the public service law. As soon as the decision is adopted, the MFA will inform mass media," Abdykalikova said in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of an international forum in Astana.



It was decided, that the decision on recommending imposing disciplinary penalty on Abibullayev will be submitted for the consideration of the Head of State.



Altai Abibullayev was appointed as the Kazakhstan Ambassador to Poland on May 11, 2016. Earlier, he held the post of the Ambassador-at-Large and Official Representative of the Kazakh MFA.