Sec of State chaired meeting of Otandastar Foundation Board of Trustees

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has chaired today a meeting of the Trustees Board of the Otandastar Foundation, the press service of Akorda says.

Vice Chairman of the Senate Bektas Beknazarov, Deputy Chairman of the Majilis Vladimir Bozhko, Minister of Public Development Darkhan Kaletayev, President of the Otandastar Foundation Nurtay Abykayev, First Deputy Chairman of World Association of Kazakhs Zautbek Turisbekov, public and state figures as well as the representatives of Kazakhstan business community were invited to the meeting.

The Otandastar Foundation was established on the initiative of the Head of State at the 5th Qurultay of the Kazakhs in June 2017.



The Foundation's activity is aimed at the support of the compatriots as well as ethnic Kazakhs who arrived in Kazakhstan.



The meeting discussed the objectives, functions and plans of development of the Foundation and its activity.