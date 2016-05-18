EN
    16:32, 18 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Sec of State, Director of St. Isaac's Cathedral State Museum-Memorial met

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has met today with Director of the St. Isaac's Cathedral State Museum-Memorial Nikolay Burov.

    Head of the Presidential administrative support office M.Kassymbekov, Director of the Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan A.Sagyngali participated in the meeting too.

    According to the Secretary of State, Kazakhstan attaches great importance to cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia. G.Abdykalikova spoke highly of successful partnership of the Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan andSt. Isaac's Cathedral State Museum-Memorial  in formation of a unified system of historical and spiritual education of the nation, primarily, of younger generation.

    The Secretary of State expressed confidence that further implementation of joint projects based on cooperation between the museums and wide public dialogue will promote popularization of cultural heritage and upbringing of civil consciousness of multi-ethnic society.

    Upon completion of the meeting, G.Abdykalikova wished success to N.Burov in strengthening and development of the Kazakh-Russian cultural and humanitarian cooperation. 

