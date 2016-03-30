Sec of State held meeting of anti-corruption commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Anti-Corruption Commission held today a sitting under the chairmanship of Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova for discussing observance of lawfulness while implementing of the 2020 Regions Development Program in Almaty region and 2020 Agribusiness Program.

“The programs are aimed at creation of favorable conditions for ensuring people’s life-sustaining activity, increasing competitiveness of home-produced goods, solution of social problems, drinking water supply and financial recovery of agriculture. In this regard, as per the Presidential instructions, it is crucial to ensure timely and efficient implementation of the programs,” Abdykalikova said opening the meeting.

The meeting heard the reports of Prosecutor General Askhat Daulbayev, Agriculture Minister Assylzhan Mamytbekov and Vice Minister of National Economy Kairbek Uskenbayev. Regional governors, mayors of Almaty and Astana cities, members of the regional anti-corruption commissions also partook in the meeting held through video-conferencing.

Following the meeting, the Secretary of State gave recommendations and instructions to the governmental agencies including the internal analysis of corruption risks. “We need to conduct anti-corruption monitoring to eliminate abuse and violations as per the legislation,” she stressed.

