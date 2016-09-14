Sec of State: Kazakhstan to deepen coop with OSCE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova met today with Head of the OSCE Programme Office for Europe in Astana, Ambassador György Szabó in Akorda.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of cooperation of Kazakhstan with the OSCE. The Secretary of State noted that implementation of the Astana Declaration “Towards a Security Community” adopted at the OSCE Summit in Astana in 2010 became a keynote of Kazakhstan’s activity.

Abdykalikova emphasized that the mechanism of interaction with the OSCE Programme Office in Astana has become an example of increasing effectiveness of activity at the local level. In particular, the Kazakh Sec of State expressed satisfaction over the process of drafting the projects and general planning together with governmental structures and coordinating role of the MFA 50 joint projects are being implemented in 2016 by the governmental structures and the OSCE.

She noted that the Presidential Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century“ gains a significant role in prevention of international, local and inter-religious conflicts which pose a threat to modern security. In her words, the Manifesto calls for building a conflict-free world with constant rule of international law.

"This year we are going to mark a big event – the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence. More than 100 international organizations including the OSCE recognized our independence in the first year. Over this period we have closely cooperated with the Organization. Therefore, I hope that with your appointment, our collaboration will be deepened further,” said Gulshara Abdykalikova.

The Secretary of State informed also the guest of the course of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan and the events held as part of celebration of the 25th jubilee of the country’s independence.

In turn, the Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana thanked the Kazakh Secretary of State for warm reception and expressed confidence in further fruitful cooperation of the OSCE with Kazakhstan, Akorda press service informed.

The parties discussed also the OSCE’s participation in EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

Upon completion of the meeting, G.Abdykalikova wished success to György Szabó in strengthening the dialogue and mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and the OSCE.



