Sec of State met with World Kazakhs Association representatives

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova met with the staff of the World Association of Kazakhs during her working trip to Almaty.

At the office of the Association, the participants discussed the current activity of the WKA and urgent issues of the Kazakh Diasporas living abroad. Following the meeting, the Secretary of State gave a number of tasks to Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Galym Akhmedyarov and Deputy Chairman of the MHSD Committee for Labour, Social Protection and Migration Aslan Karzhaubayev.

“Yesterday, the Head of State held a session of the Security Council for discussing migration issues. We need to create favorable conditions for our repatriates, especially for those with good educational background and willing to work. Kazakhs living in Europe may return to their historic motherland due to the global crisis,” she noted.

Besides, Abdykalikova promised to consider the possibility of supporting the researches on the number of Kazakh Diasporas and clarification of Kazakhstan’s migration policy among the Kazakh Diasporas in foreign countries.

