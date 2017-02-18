Sec of State pays working visit to Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova is paying a working visit to Zhambyl region. She participated in an extended meeting of the Public Accord Council of the Regional People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. The theme of the meeting was "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan - New Growth Model" and was devoted to the discussion of the latest Presidential Address to the Nation, Akorda press service informed.

Governor of Zhambyl region – Chairperson of the Regional Assembly Karim Kokrekbayev, Deputy Chairperson of the Kazakhstan People's Assembly – Chief of the Secretariat Yeraly Tugzhanov, members of the Kazakhstan People’s Assembly, members of the Public Accord Council of Almaty city, Almaty, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions, chiefs and members of the ethno-cultural associations, governmental officials and mass media participated in the event.

In her welcoming speech, the Secretary of State told about the five priorities of the Presidential Address regarding the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan.



“The country has all required conditions and prerequisites to fulfill all the tasks set. This is the country’s experience and potential gathered in 25 years of its independence and 100 Specific Steps National Plan which defines the main areas of the country’s activity at the global transformation stage,” G.Abdykalikova said. She emphasized also Zhambyl region’s contribution to ensuring public accord.



During the visit, the Secretary of State participated in a meeting of the Supervisory Council of the Khaidar Dulati Taraz State University. The meeting focused on the relevant issues of further development of the university.



Upon completion of her trip, G.Abdykalikova gave some instructions to the local authorities.