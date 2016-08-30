Sec of State thanked Bulgaria for support of Kazakhstan’s key initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has met with Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria Margarita Popova in Astana today.

The Secretary of State thanked the Bulgarian side for the support of key Kazakhstani initiatives including the membership in the WTO, non-permanent membership in the UNSC for 2017-2018, holding the EXPO-2017 in Astana and non-visa regime for short-term trips to the EU countries.

“We are grateful to you, first of all, for the participation in the conference “Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World”. Your speech was excellent. You have announced a number of interesting ideas which will, undoubtedly, support the initiatives of the Kazakh President on nuclear security. We have been enjoying friendly relations with Bulgaria for a long period of time and we are thankful to your country for support,” said G. Abdykalikova.

She added that Bulgaria had been one of the main partners of Kazakhstan in Black Sea Region and on the Balkan Peninsula. Commodity turnover between our countries reached $112.9 mln in 2015.



