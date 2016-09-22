Sec of State to partake in V Baku Intl Humanitarian Forum

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova will pay a visit to Azerbaijan capital to participate in the V Baku International Humanitarian Forum scheduled for September 29-30, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Secretary of State is expected to deliver a speech at the plenary session of the Forum and in a number of roundtable meetings.



On September 30, the Secretary of State will meet with the members of the H.Aliyev Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society. The meeting will be dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence. The sides will discuss bilateral cooperation in culture, art and education.



Deputies of the Azerbaijan Parliament - members of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Group, representatives of the Kazakh companies accredited in Baku and Kazakhstani students studying in this country will attend the meeting too.



The H.Aliyev Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society was founded in 1993 under the support of Azerbaijan's nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev. The organization incudes prominent public activists of Azerbaijan, well-known figures of culture and art, representatives of business community of Azerbaijan and Kazakh diaspora.