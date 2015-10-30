Sec of State visited National Museum (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has visited today the National Museum in Astana, Akorda press service informs.

Gulshara Abdykalikova familiarized herself with the main areas of the Museum's activity which fully meet the global tendencies in museology. The National Museum has entered into the memorandums of cooperation with the Georges Pompidou National Art and Cultural Centre (France), The Biblioteca Ambrosiana (Italy), The Tang Dynasty West Market Museum in Xian (China), The Hermitage (Russia) and other institutions. Following her visit, the Secretary of State gave a number of instructions on further development of Kazakhstan's National Museum. The National Museum was opened in 2013.