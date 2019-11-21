SecGen: TCFO project to add significant momentum to Turkic Council activities

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Launching construction of Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic (TCFO) lines will add significant momentum to the activities of the Turkic Council and ever-increasing cooperation among the Member countries and peoples, Secretary General of Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev said, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Turkic Council.

In his statement on the launch of Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic lines construction, Amreyev noted that this project, being one of main components of the Trans-Eurasian Information Super Highway (TASIM) project initiated by Azerbaijan in 2008 - a major regional initiative aimed at creation of transcontinental fiber-optic backbone from Europe to Asia - will help create open information society in the region, increase connectivity and develop e-services, thus, promoting industrial development, diversification of economy and competitiveness of the Eurasian countries.

The cable with a length of about 380-400 kilometers along the bottom of the Caspian Sea will be manufactured and put into operation by the end of 2021. It will allow the transmission of data with a capacity of at least four-six terabits a second, he said.

«The information and communication technology (ICT) is one of the important topics in the agenda of the Turkic Council,» Amreyev said.

He added that during past two years Secretariat of Turkic Council has organized three meetings of ministers in charge of ICT and has taken necessary measures to strengthen and broaden the framework of cooperation in ICT sector among the member countries through new mechanisms and joint activities and projects, including TASIM, taking practical measures for the speedy realization of this project.

«On this occasion, I extend my congratulations on the starting of implementation of such an important project and the support of Turkic Council to all initiatives that serve sustainable development of the member states. I believe that this remarkable development will add significant momentum to the activities of the Turkic Council and ever-increasing cooperation among the member countries and peoples,» Amreyev said.

The ceremony of launching the construction of the TransCaspian Fiber Optic (TCFO) communication lines took place on November 19, 2019 in Kazakhstan’s Aktau city.

The project will be implemented in accordance with intergovernmental Agreement ‘On organization of activities by communication operators of Azerbaijan (AzerTelecom) and Kazakhstan (KazTransCom and Transtelecom) in relation to the joint construction of fiber optic transmission lines along the bottom of the Caspian Sea on Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan route, their ownership, and use’ signed between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in 2018 with the active participation of Turkic Council.