    15:08, 22 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Second day of high-school finals for 536,008 Italian pupils

    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - The 'maturità' high-school final exams continued for 536,008 pupils from 27,895 classes on Thursday with the second written test, ANSA reports.

    Students at so-called classical high-schools were faced with a Latin exam in which they had to deal with a text by in the Seneca.
    Scientific high-school pupils had eight different questions, including two to resolve via mathematical functions and analytic geometry problems.
    The students kicked the exams off with a written Italian test on Wednesday.
    This year the finals fully return to the format used before the COVID-19 pandemic, with two written exams (three in some cases) and a final oral test.


    World News
