Second earthquake recorded Nov 21 near Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second earthquake has been recorded on 21 November 2015.

The earthquake was registered at 467 km west of Almaty, on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. According to the network of Kazakhstan seismic stations, the quake occurred on 21 November 2015 at 6:46 am. Energy Class of the quake was 8.5, magnitude MPV 3.6. The depth was 5 km. There is no information about the tangibility. The first earthquake of the day was registered at 6:15 am 473 km west of the city of Almaty. The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.1.