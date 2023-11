ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Seismic Stations of Kazakhstan registered an earthquake on November 25, 2016 at 08:55:40.

"The epicenter of the earthquake is within 271 km towards the north-east from Almaty. The energy class of the earthquake is 9.4. Magnitude 4.5 MPV. The coordinates are 44.71° north latitude and 79.56° east longitude. Depth is 10 km.